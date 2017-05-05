Where the jobs are: Rural hospitals desperately need more nurses

Nursing has never been an easy job, but with staffing shortages and patients piling up, the gig is getting tougher across the country.

Navicent Health in the small community Macon, Georgia, is the second-largest hospital in the state. Located just an hour outside of Atlanta, the hospital has more than 600 acute-care beds and 1,900 nurses. But attracting and retaining qualified staff has proven difficult, leaving Navicent with a shortage of over 150 nurses at a time when the aging population is creating myriad headwinds for the industry.

"The biggest challenge here is just the workload," chief nursing officer Tracey Blalock said. "It can sometimes be a little overwhelming. Caring for five or six patients can get very difficult if they're acutely ill."

The nursing shortage goes well beyond Macon, and the challenge is layered — patients are living longer than ever before, requiring more care than in the past. More nurses are also aging out of the workforce, leaving a skills gap as they wind down their careers. Recruiting new talent is more challenging in rural areas and smaller facilities, which offer lower pay and a less vibrant social scene.

"We are seeing growing shortages in different states and geographic reasons. It's a real distribution issue that is only getting worse," said Pamela Cipriano, president of the American Nurses Association. "When we talk to nurse executives and staff around the country, we hear they have difficulty recruiting, and nurses are short-staffed."

Meanwhile, the outlook for registered nurses is set to grow by some 16 percent through 2024, adding nearly half a million jobs, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. Salaries within the industry can vary widely, according to the American Nurses Association, from $45,000 a year on the low end to $150,000 annually, depending on the degree of education, specialty and location.

Travel nursing plays another factor as it's become increasingly popular, and Blalock has seen many nurses at her facility follow that path. "They can go anywhere in the United States and make $10 to $15 more an hour than they were here," Blalock said, noting that the average salary is $62,000 annually at Navicent.

The hospital aims to motivate employees and recruits with a nurse externship program for students and a residency program with advanced training for nurse graduates. There's also tuition reimbursement and a program to help cover payments, book fees and more.