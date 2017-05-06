Here's the best wit and wisdom from Warren Buffett at this year's Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders love Warren Buffett for the investment acumen that's made many of them millionaires, but they adore him for the nuggets of wit and wisdom he shares with them every year at the company's annual meeting.

And there was no shortage of that at this year's gathering as the "Oracle of Omaha" and his longtime-business partner Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire, held court for hours in front of 40,000 attendees at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here are some of the best quips made at this year's meeting by Buffett, 86, and Munger, 93, who seemed as sharp as ever: