The French electoral commission has warned the media they can be prosecuted for publishing false information. Without the ability to verify the documents, they may be in violation of the law. And Macron's team put out a statement Friday night, just minutes before midnight, stating some of the documents were false and that journalists should not cover them.

And then there's Twitter.

No surprise, you can find many of the documents there, retweeted most actively by supporters of the other candidate, Marine Le Pen.

Having spent hours getting some of the most distributed emails translated (thanks to our colleagues here with NBC News), thus far there is nothing that falls into the category of a bombshell. (Take that with a caveat: 9 GB of docs is a lot of documents.)

One email in heavy circulation on social media is from a Macron fundraiser. He explains to the recipient of the email that he must reimburse him for a donation that is larger than allowed by France's campaign finance laws.

He then explains the limits (4,000 euros for one type of donation, and 7,500 for another type of pledge) and then goes on to explain how the donor can achieve achieve his maximum amount under the law.

Another is from a lawyer explaining to a campaign worker how the campaign law functions and telling them to instruct a would-be donor not to do something because it would be illegal.

One of the most talked about emails makes reference to binge-watching Dr. Who and masturbating to the sound of running water. It sounds generally incoherent. It could be false, or maybe the person wrote it after a few too many.

Thus far, the chances of this effecting the election appear to be nil.

I've attached a photo from French TV. Instead of talking about the campaign, they are doing stories about the history of the Elysee Palace, the home of the French president. There are some reports about how and when to vote, but you won't see any footage of the candidates or even their campaign posters.