    Warren Buffett admits he made a mistake on Google

    • Warren Buffett told shareholders at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting that he missed his chance to invest in Google.
    • Buffett has largely avoided tech stocks because he said he didn't understand many of their business models.
    • He said he was a customer of Google's ad business so he should have had a better sense of the company's outlook over the long term.
    Warren Buffett at the Annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder's Meeting in Omaha, NE on May 6, 2017.
    Lacy O'Toole | CNBC
    Warren Buffett admitted to shareholders Saturday that he made a mistake by not buying Google shares years ago when the company was getting $10 or $11 per advertising click from Berskhire Hathaway consumer insurance company subsidiary Geico.

    Buffett has often said he avoided tech stocks in the past because he didn't really understand how they were making money and whether they would be able to do so over the long term.

    In the case of Google, however, Buffett said he could have figured out the company had a great advertising business because he was, in effect, contributing to its profits.

    After profusely praising Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, Buffett said he missed that opportunity as well.

