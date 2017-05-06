Who is regulating the pet food industry?

"Pet food isn't food. Pet food is feed," said Susan Thixton, a consumer advocate and author of Truthaboutpetfood.com.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates pets food as animal feed—the same regulations for animals produced for meat and eggs—instead of overseeing the sector as it does food for humans. While the FDA has oversight of pet food, they let the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), a private group, set the standards for ingredients and labeling.

In order to get a complete copy of those rules, AAFCO charges $100.

"There is no required testing of product by pet food manufacturers…. Pet food manufacturers are responsible for taking appropriate steps to ensure that the food they produce is safe for consumption and properly labeled," the FDA said in a statement e-mailed to CNBC.

"Safety is a priority for our members of course because if you think about it, producing 98 percent of the food and treats on the market, we are feeding the vast majority of America's 180 million cats and dogs," said Cathy Enright, the Pet Food Institute president and CEO. Evanger's and Party Animal are not members of the Pet Food Institute.

"That's a tremendous responsibility that of course our members take very seriously. So they have safety plans that go from A-to-Z," she added.

Thixton has been fighting to change many of the pet food industry's practices. Twenty-five years ago, her dog suddenly came down with bone cancer, which she said her veterinarian at the time linked to a chemical preservative in her dog food.

"I had no idea what shelf life was, [and I] called the pet food company…They proudly told me this pet food would stay fresh for 25 years," Thixton told CNBC. "That was … three times longer than my dog lived."

That preservative, called ethoxyquin, is still allowed by the FDA, and it's just one issue that Thixton wants addressed.

"Who would think that FDA allows a dead animal that laid in the field for three days to be recycled into pet food," she said.

According to the FDA's website, "The pet food canning industry utilizes undecomposed animal and marine tissues from various sources. These include … occasionally meat from animals that may have died otherwise than by slaughter."

In a statement e-mailed to CNBC, an FDA spokesperson said, "The FDA is aware of the sale of dead, dying, disabled, or diseased (4-D) animals to salvagers for use as animal food."

However, the Pet Food Institute disagrees. "They don't use non-slaughtered meat," said Cathy Enright.

What's in your pet food?

If the label says meat meal or another ingredient that ends in meal, it can contain non-slaughtered animals. The products usually come from a render, or a salvage plant that accepts leftovers and by-products from the livestock industry, then turns them into ingredients for pet food, among other uses.

"The AAFCO Official Feed Ingredient Definitions for animal products include that are produced through the rendering process …[are] typically identified as "meals" as part of the ingredient name," AAFCO said in a statement e-mails to CNBC.

Cornell's Wakshlag said that consumers are the ones who must call the company to inquire about the presence of meat meal, and where it comes from. "And those are the things we just don't really know and understand very well," he said.