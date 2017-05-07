Euro hits six-month high on Macron victory

Franco-German partnership given a new lease of life: Expert Friday, 5 May 2017 | 9:38 AM ET | 03:30

The National Front's Le Pen had campaigned for a withdrawal from the currency union, saying she would replace it with the franc as France's national currency. She also suggested a second, looser type of currency cooperation, much like the ECU (European Currency Unit) basket of currencies that preceded the euro.

Macron, however, a staunch europhile, has reiterated his commitment to strengthening the EU and the euro.

The move, while positive, was only slight, indicating that a win for Macron was largely priced in by markets based on polling indicators.

The euro also climbed slightly against sterling to £0.8485, according to Reuters.

Simon Derrick, chief currency strategist at BNY Mellon, told CNBC shortly after the result that the gains for the euro were likely to be "modest at best", given the anticipated outcome.

Commentators had previously predicted that the euro could rise as high as 5 percent against the dollar in the days preceding the vote. Meanwhile, a win for Le Pen was expected to hurt the euro by as much as six percent, according to Deutsche Bank estimates.

Derrick said that markets would now likely be looking ahead to the next major political events across Europe.

"Could we see (the euro) a little higher on a relief rally? Yes. But I think that already people are going to be thinking about quite how much support Ms Le Pen has got – is it 40 percent or plus? – and what does that mean for the Italian election. So, actually right now we're looking ahead and from that perspective I think the euro may be not as much as you might think," Derrick noted.