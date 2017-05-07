Macron, in victory speech, says task ahead is immense and will require commitment of all of France

Emmanuel Macron called on his countrymen to join him in turning a new page in French history in his first speech since exit polls indicated he will be the next president of France.

In his characteristic tempered style, Macron raised the tender topic of terrorism in talking to a country that has been wracked by several attacks claiming in total hundreds of lives in recent years, promising, "France will be on the front line in the fight against terrorism."

The independent centrist victor also launched an appeal to protect the country's illustrious cultural past by affirming that, "we have a great history, we have a great humanist face to put forward to the world," and claiming that France's civilization is at stake.