Macron, in victory speech, says task ahead is immense and will require commitment of all of France

    Emmanuel Macron called on his countrymen to join him in turning a new page in French history in his first speech since exit polls indicated he will be the next president of France.

    In his characteristic tempered style, Macron raised the tender topic of terrorism in talking to a country that has been wracked by several attacks claiming in total hundreds of lives in recent years, promising, "France will be on the front line in the fight against terrorism."

    The independent centrist victor also launched an appeal to protect the country's illustrious cultural past by affirming that, "we have a great history, we have a great humanist face to put forward to the world," and claiming that France's civilization is at stake.

    The theme of morality also featured more than once in Macron's speech, with him saying that he would prioritize improving the morality of the public service and ensuring a vital democracy.

    Macron listed the difficulties that have debilitated France over time, highlighting economic troubles, social fracturing and moral weakening among the elements that he intends to redress.

    In a later speech to thousands of supporters who had been dancing along to live music while they waited for Macron to arrive before their congregation in front of Le Louvre museum, Macron appealed to those who voted for Le Pen to give him a chance.

    The centrist politician vowed to "protect the republic" and asserted that he respected their views despite his disagreements with them before adding that he would do all he could to ensure that they "never have a reason to vote for extreme candidates again."

