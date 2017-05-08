Brexit billionaire boom? Record number of billionaires in Britain

Brexit may have been good for the British wealthy — especially billionaires.



The U.K. added 14 new billionaires last year, bringing the total to a record 134, according to the Sunday Times Rich List. The Times said London has the most billionaires of any city, with 86. (According to Forbes' tally, New York has 82).

"While many of us are worried about the outcome of the E.U. referendum, many of Britain's richest people just kept calm and carried on making billions," Robert Watts, the list's compiler, told The Guardian.



The richest family in Britain is actually a duo — brothers Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja, who own the Hinduja Group conglomerate. The Times pegs their net worth at 16.2 million pounds, or around $21 billion. They live in a $390 million mansion overlooking St. James's Park.