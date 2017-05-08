Cramer Remix: The casino stock to buy if you’re playing your cards safe   

With investors worried about the fate of casino stocks in light of new Chinese government regulations on ATMs in Macau, Jim Cramer vetted three gaming names to see how they might hold.

"I don't want to overreact in either direction, but the truth is I'm actually not particularly concerned," the "Mad Money" host said. "If anything, I think this weakness could be a buying opportunity because we've seen this kind of story play out before."

Cramer was referring to December 2016, when the stocks of Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, and MGM fell on reports that the Chinese government would cut the ATM withdrawal limit in Macau.

Chinese policymakers' most recent move targets illegal foreign exchange activity, and even though less money withdrawn means less money for casinos, Cramer said concerns were overblown.

"If you bought Wynn's stock into that December scare, you'd now be up 32 percent," Cramer said, offering two options for playing the most recent restrictions, one for more daring investors and one for safer players.

"Macau is still on fire, and if history is any guide, you want to buy the stock of Wynn Resorts whenever investors get nervous about the Chinese placing restrictions on Macau's cash machines," he said. "At the same time, MGM is a lot less hostage to China, so if it keeps coming down with the rest of the group, you've got my blessing to do some buying."