For Sylvia Acevedo, interim CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA, a degree in engineering wasn't an obvious path.

Today she encourages other young girls to consider STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and advises them not to be daunted by the fact that you could be the only girl in the classroom.

Acevedo grew up near Las Cruces, New Mexico. "When I was a kid, girls like me weren't even graduating from high school, much less going on to college," she said. Although Acevedo scored the highest marks in school, "when I would tell people I wanted to be an engineer, they didn't believe it," she said.