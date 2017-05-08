Android users can now read websites even when there isn't a connection available -- here's how

Google rolled out a new feature for Android users on Monday that allows them to save entire Websites in Chrome for reading later.

With just one single long press, you can save a site and then read it when you're underground on the subway without a connection, up in a plane,or anywhere else where you're far from a network.

Unlike similar options that allow you to save the text of an article for later, Chrome's feature saves the entire website so that you can view it was meant to be. Here's how.