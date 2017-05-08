IMF singles out Asia's top problems: aging population and productivity

China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand — known as post-dividend economies, where the working-age population is shrinking in terms of its share in the total population and in absolute numbers — are seen reaching some of the highest old-age dependency ratios globally by 2050, the report explained.

And on the other side of the spectrum are early dividend nations that boast some of the youngest populations in the region, including India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

"Overall, demographics are likely to be slightly negative for Asian growth and could subtract 0.1 of a percentage point from annual global growth over the next three decades, or 0.2 of a percentage point if early-dividend countries are unable to reap the demographic dividend," the report said.

Aging could also add downward pressure on real interest rates and asset returns, the report added.

But labor, pension and retirement reforms can help. These include promoting the labor force participation of women and the elderly as well as minimum pension guarantees, the IMF outlined. New financial products to reduce precautionary savings and increase the availability of safe assets would also be useful, it added.