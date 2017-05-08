IMF singles out Asia's top problems: aging population and productivity

Asia-Pacific's long-term growth outlook remains the strongest in the world, but the medium-term picture is weighed down by an aging population and sluggish productivity, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in a new report on Tuesday.
Regional economic output is projected to hit 5.5 percent this year and 5.4 percent in 2018, well above the organisation's global estimate of 3.5 percent in 2017 and and 3.6 percent in 2018, but "to sustain long-term growth, structural reforms are needed to deal with challenges from the demographic transition and to boost productivity," the IMF said.