Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday the Republican health-care bill that recently passed the House would slash his taxes.

"It was huge what they did on cutting taxes for the rich" in the GOP's measure to replace Obamacare," Buffett said on "Squawk Box" following Saturday's annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. "If there's one clear-cut message that comes out of that bill it is we're going to cut the hell out of income taxes for the rich on investment income."

The GOP health-care bill would eliminate an Affordable Care Act tax imposed on the wealthy that, in part, pays for health-care coverage for Americans.

