These five cities have everything you are looking for in retirement

For retirees, Boca Raton, Florida, is out and Chesterfield, Missouri, is in.
Such were the findings of an analysis of the best cities for seniors to retire by GoodCall, a firm that compiles consumer research related to personal finance.
GoodCall's analysts studied 1,662 cities and towns in the United States and ranked the top 100 for retirees.
The Midwest dominated the top five cities on the list, nabbing first, second and fourth places. Meanwhile, Boca Raton, a retiree favorite, came in at a humble 64th place.
Low state income taxes matter to seniors, but they're not the only issue to consider. The study also weighed the migration patterns of those over 65, health-care costs, weather, crime rates and the availability of arts and recreation.
The highest-ranked cities tended to be smaller, averaging about 45,000 residents. They also offered lower health-care costs, averaging about 5 percent below the national average cost.
"Because seniors anticipate more health problems, they are also looking for abundant and affordable health care,and places with better tax environments to make their money go further," said Claire Etheridge, data analyst for GoodCall.
Here are the best cities to put down roots during your golden years.
This small Midwestern city is enjoying a boomlet in its baby boomer population. More than a fifth of the individuals who reside here are over 65.
Chesterfield also features an abundance of health-care facilities, featuring five of these establishments per 1,000 residents.
Expect to save a bit on health-care costs, where these expenses come in at 7 percentage points below the national average. The crime rate is also low, at 12.7 incidents per 1,000 people.
Taxes are friendly here: Social Security benefits are exempt from state income taxes provided your adjusted gross income is $75,000 or less.
The Sunshine State has no income taxes or estate taxes, and its sunny climes make it a favorite among snowbirds.
Seniors over 65 account for just more than half of the population in Naples, and the city boasts nearly 21 health-care facilities per 1,000 people.
There's no place like home. In this city, nearly 8 out of 10 days are sunny.
Of the top five cities, Prairie Village touts the lowest crime rates: 10.6 incidents per 1,000 people.
In this city, nearly 84 percent of the days are sunny, placing it on par with some Southern California locales.
Here, you get the warm, cloudless weather without the high taxes, as the top income-tax rate is 4.54 percent. In comparison, the top rate in California is nearly three times that amount.