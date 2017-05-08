Trump website takes down Muslim ban statement after reporter grills Spicer in briefing

Donald Trump's campaign website swiftly removed a 2015 statement after a reporter asked about it in the daily press briefing.

On Monday, a reporter asked White House spokesman Sean Spicer why Trump's original call for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" is still on the campaign site if the administration is no longer referring to it as a "Muslim ban."

Spicer responded that he wasn't aware of what was on the website, adding that the White House has been "very consistent" in referring to this policy as a "travel ban."

"It's in this country's national security interest to make sure the people coming in here aren't coming in here with the right motives and reasons and that we're having a public safety aspect to making sure we're protecting our people," Spicer said.

While the page has since been removed, the cached version can be viewed on Google.

The full original statement is below: