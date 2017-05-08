Watch: Ex-acting AG Yates makes first Senate testimony on Flynn and Russia

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testify Monday at the Senate Judiciary Crime and Terrorism Subcommittee hearing on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Yates said she warned the White House that former national security advisor Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed by Russia."

President Donald Trump removed Flynn in February after it was revealed that he lied about the nature of his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.

The Trump administration has faced questions about why it hired Flynn to the key post, particularly after it came to light that the Pentagon is investigating Flynn over whether he got permission to accept payments from foreign governments, including a 2015 speaking engagement in Moscow.

Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn shortly after November's presidential election, NBC News reported on Monday.

