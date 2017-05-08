Watch the full CNBC interview with Warren Buffett

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett shared his views on everything from technology investing to President Trump in an in-depth and lengthy interview Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The chairman, CEO and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway was also joined by the company's Vice Chairman Charles Munger and Buffett-friend Bill Gates.

Topics discussed with the 'Oracle of Omaha' include:

Why he missed out on Amazon's shares

The Republican health-care bill

Wells Fargo

United Airlines

His IBM mistake

A defense of layoffs

Buffett spoke with CNBC's Becky Quick from Omaha, Nebraska following the Berkshire annual meeting that attracted an estimated 40,000 on Saturday.

