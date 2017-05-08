With lack of catalysts for the market, time to get a bit more defensive: Expert

Stocks have been trading in a narrow range and there really isn't a catalyst right now to push them higher, expert Nancy Tengler told CNBC on Monday.

The market has already digested "fabulous" first-quarter earnings and now the Republican health-care bill may take some time to move through the Senate, the chief investment officer at Heartland Financial explained.

The legislation, passed by the House of Representatives last week, faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where several members have suggested they will develop their own plans.

"Now it begs the question, well when are going to see tax reform because that's really the next leg up for growth," Tengler said in an interview with "Power Lunch."