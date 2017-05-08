Why British women are less likely to seek investment advice than US, Canadian peers

Women in the U.K. are less likely to reach out for help with their investments than their counterparts on the other side of the Atlantic, according to new research which points to a continued lack of provision in the U.K. advice market.

Just over two-fifths (41 percent) of British women say they would ask for financial advice from knowledgeable individuals compared to more than half of women in Canada (57 percent) and the U.S. (53 percent), a study by RBC Wealth Management has suggested.

While British women expressed an interest in being actively involved in their finances, the disparity of engagement with advisers highlights a shortcoming in the U.K., RBC Wealth Management's head of private client told CNBC.

"Historically there has been insufficient focus in the sector on women," Ann Marie Vibert said over the phone.

"Especially in banks there has been a large focus on the patriarch and women were somewhat ignored. As a result, women have had to take an active role in self-educating."

The research, which compared the investment behaviors of more than 1,700 females with average investable assets of $4.4 million, found that almost two-thirds (64 percent) of British women would prefer to conduct their own research and read financial press, versus just over half (55 percent) of American and (52 percent) of Canadian women.