Apple has acquired a sleep-tracking app called Beddit

Apple has acquired an app and sleep monitoring device called Beddit.

Beddit has updated the privacy policy on its website to state that it has been acquired, although the terms of the deal are not yet clear. The previous page that linked to Beddit's Apple Watch applications appears to have been taken down.

"Your personal data will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy," the updated policy reads. The app makers also state that related data that it collects, like heart rate and respiratory data, can be shared with Apple's health app.

Sleep-tracking is an intriguing potential health application for the Apple Watch, as it explores new use-cases in the health and wellness market. An estimated 50 to 70 million US adults have sleep or wakefulness disorders, according to the CDC.

The company brought on sleep researcher Rob Raymann to its health team more than three years ago, according to LinkedIn.

Apple has not yet responded to a request for comment.