Asian markets set to open up with Comey's FBI dismissal, new South Korean president in focus

Japanese futures indicated a higher open for stocks, with Nikkei futures in Chicago trading 0.41 percent higher at 19,925 at Osaka futures up 0.39 percent at 19,920. This was against the Tuesday's close of 19,843.

Australian SPI futures rose 0.09 percent to trade at 5,845 compared to the ASX 200's close of 5,839.903.

Markets in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia are closed for the Vesak Day public holiday.

Stateside, equities were lower on the back of comments from North Korea indicating the country would continue with its nuclear tests. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.17 percent or 36.5 points to trade at 20,975.78 and the S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent at 2,396.92. The Nasdaq bucked the trend and rose 0.29 percent or 17.93 points to trade at 6,120.59.

In currency news, the dollar strengthened against a basket of rivals for the third consecutive session to trade at 99.542. The dollar was also stronger against the yen, trading at 113.72 at 6:35 am HK/SIN. Dollar/yen breached the 114 level earlier in the session. The Aussie dollar weakened against the dollar to trade at $0.735, off levels around $0.74 seen last week.

Meanwhile, oil prices tanked due to worries about lower demand and rising U.S. crude production. Brent futures fell 1.2 percent to settle at $48.73 a barrel and U.S. crude was lower by the same level to settle at $45.88.

Investors in Asia will also likely be digesting the Australian federal budget, which was release yesterday after the trading session. The government forecast an A$7.4 billion ($5.4 billion) surplus for fiscal year 2020/21 and announced that it would be raising taxes on banks in its bid to "re-set" the Australian budget.

In other economic news, China CPI and PPI for the month of April is due at 9:30 am HK/SIN. The Bank of Japan will also be releasing a summary of opinions at its most recent policy meeting later in the day.

— CNBC's Christine Wang contributed to this report.