US Treasurys lower as bond investors await Fed speeches

On Tuesday, a number of speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve members are expected to keep market watchers on their toes during trade.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to be at the Minnesota High Tech Spring Conference in Minneapolis, due to speak in the morning, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to appear at the Dallas Regional Chamber Lower Middle Market Investment Summit.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will also speak about the U.S. economy and commercial real estate at New York University Stern School of Business, at 1.05 p.m. ET.

On the data front, the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) survey is set to be released at 6:00 a.m. ET, followed by wholesale trade and JOLTs (job openings and labor turnover survey), both due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury will auction $55 billion in four-week bills and $24 billion in three-year notes.

Oil prices eked out slight gains on Tuesday, with U.S. WTI trading at $46.50 and Brent at $49.40 per barrel around 5.20 a.m. ET.