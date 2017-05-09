Disney dips after revenue miss   

The Walt Disney Company reported fiscal-second quarter earnings that beat estimates on Tuesday, but revenue disappointed.

Here's what the company reported compared to what Wall Street expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates:

EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.41 expected

Revenue: $13.34 billion vs. $13.45 billion expected

The stock fell nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading.

Disney's cable business, which falls under its media and networks segment, reported operating income of $1.79 billion. That figure comes in below Street expectations for about $1.85 billion, according to a StreetAccount consensus estimate.

The company said the 3 percent year-over-year decrease in operating income was primarily driven by ESPN's higher programming costs. Disney said, however, that the decline was "partially offset by affiliate and advertising revenue growth."

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger again defended the sports network, saying the company is "confident in ESPN's future."

"Live sports is still a huge driver of consumption," Iger said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

The cable segment has typically brought in about 30 percent of Disney's total revenue. Late April, ESPN said it would lay off 100 people as the sports network cuts costs and adapts itself to digital distribution.

Disney's studio segment, however, bested Wall Street's optimistic expectations for a year-over-year increase of about 18 percent. The company credited a strong performance by "Beauty in the Beast," which has crossed $1 billion in the global box office.

Here's how much revenue each segment brought in compared to what analysts projected, according to StreetAccount consensus estimates:

Media and networks: $5.95 billion vs. $5.99 billion expected

Parks and resorts: $4.30 billion vs. $4.27 billion expected

Studio: $2.03 billion vs. $1.99 billion expected

Consumer and interactive: $1.06 billion vs. $1.17 billion

In March, Disney's board announced it was extending Iger's contract to July 2, 2019. The company has not yet named a successor for Iger.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.