Carl Icahn's White House role flagged as 'huge conflict' long before Dems requested probe

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday asked regulators to investigate Carl Icahn, months after ethics experts warned the billionaire investor would likely face scrutiny over his role as a White House advisor.

That prediction appeared to come to pass as eight Democratic senators called on the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency to probe whether Icahn engaged in insider trading, market manipulation or other violations.

The complaint stems from Icahn's proposal in February to make changes to the market for trading biofuel refining credits that would benefit certain refiners, including CVR Energy, in which Icahn holds a controlling stake, Reuters reported Tuesday.

CVR built a large short position in renewable fuel credits, or RINs, positioning the refiner to profit if the price of the credits fell, according to Reuters. Prices dropped shortly after Icahn made his proposal.