France's Macron will fight global warming, and wants US experts to help

As the world continues to take in Emmanuel Macron's resounding victory in the French election, attention is already turning to his plans for the next five years, with the environment likely to be a key part of the independent centrist's presidency.

In a wide-ranging victory speech on Sunday night Macron said his country would be "active and mindful of… respect for the commitments made on development and the fight against global warming."

In 2015, global leaders gathered in Paris for the COP21 summit. After hours of talks, leaders finally agreed to make sure global warming stayed "well below" 2 degrees Celsius and to "pursue efforts" to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It is feared that U.S. President Donald Trump could pull out of the deal. Whatever Trump decides to do, it is clear that Macron wants to harness the talents of climate change researchers working in what appears - at least in some parts - to be an increasingly skeptical United States.

In February, Macron invited climate change researchers from the U.S. to move to France. In a video posted on Twitter, he described Trump as being "extremely skeptical about climate change."

"I have no doubt about climate change and how committed we have to be regarding this issue," Macron, speaking in English, said.

Going on to address American researchers, entrepreneurs and engineers working on climate change, Macron offered them a place in France.

"Please, come to France," he said. "You are welcome, it's your nation. We like innovation, we want innovative people, we want people working on climate change, energy, renewables and new technologies. France is your nation."