Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says the market's low volatility is worrisome

Blankfein: This is not a normal 'resting state' for the economy 57 Mins Ago | 04:15

The U.S. stock market may be a bit too calm right now, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said Tuesday.

"Every time I get accustomed to low volatility, like we were towards the end of the Greenspan era, and we think we have all the levers under the control, ... something erupts to remind us that the idea that anybody is in control of everything is hubris," Blankfein told CNBC's "Power Lunch."

"I don't know what brings us out of the doldrums, but I do know this is not a normal resting state," he said.

The CBOE volatility index, widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market hit its lowest intraday level since December 2006 on Tuesday.