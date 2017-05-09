Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein says the market's low volatility is worrisome

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group.
Equities have been on a tear lately. Earlier on Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite set new all-time highs.
That said, stocks have traded in a narrow range for most of 2017. The S&P has only posted moves greater than 1 percent twice this year.
"The low volatility may be a bit of a bubble of confidence, but we won't know until we know," Blankfein said. "My own expectation, which I never rely on, ... is that we're muddling through. A lot can go wrong, but the base case is that things are going right," he said.
Nevertheless, Blankfein believes the banking sector is equipped to deal with any trouble ahead, saying U.S. banks are overcapitalized.
Banks have been some of the best-performing stocks over the past year, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) rising 38.3 percent in that period.
