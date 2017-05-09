I'm not picking a fight with the banks: Australia Treasurer tells CNBC

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison insists he's not expecting a fight from Australia's big banks despite announcing a surprise levy on Tuesday night's annual budget.

Australia's budget will impose a levy of 6 basis points on banks with liabilities in excess of $100 billion Australian dollars ($74 billion) in an attempt to raise more than A$6 billion over the next four years.

"This is the bank's contribution to the budget repair task, it's something that happens in the UK and Europe and brings Australia in line with other jurisdictions." Morrison told CNBC in the budget lock up.

"Banks make around A$30 billion in profits and it's 6 basis points, banks see more than that move in a week." Morrison added.

The new levy will affect Australia's four big pillar banks and investment bank Macquarie.

When asked if he feared a campaign by the banks as a result of the new levy the Treasurer told CNBC "this is about making sure our budget balances and that the banks make a fair contribution."

In 2010 under former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, the Labor government introduced a new mining tax on big mining profits and faced an industry backlash, that included anti government television commercials.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.