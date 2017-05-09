Nasdaq and S&P hit new record highs; market volatility hits lowest since December 2006

U.S. stocks kicked off Tuesday's session higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite hitting new records, as earnings season neared its end.

The S&P 500 traded about 0.1 percent higher as financials led advancers. The Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, rose, 0.3 percent as Apple shares hit a new all-time high.The Dow Jones industrial average managed slight gains, with Apple and Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains.

Equities have performed strongly recently as most companies reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

According to data from FactSet, 75 percent of the S&P 500 components that had reported as of Friday had topped bottom-line expectations, while 66 percent had beaten sales estimates. Eighty-three percent of S&P 500 companies had reported as of Friday.

Companies set to report Tuesday include Priceline, News Corp. and Disney.

"The forward multiple for the S&P 500 currently computes to 17.65x. Extrapolating this metric to its cyclical peak of 18.06x yields an intermediate term target of 2455," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients. "Nothing on the macro calendar has the ability to threaten the rally while a successful Q1 reporting season has reached its tag ends."