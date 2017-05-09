    ×

    Nasdaq and S&P hit new record highs; market volatility hits lowest since December 2006

    Markets post small gains at open   

    U.S. stocks kicked off Tuesday's session higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite hitting new records, as earnings season neared its end.

    The S&P 500 traded about 0.1 percent higher as financials led advancers. The Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, rose, 0.3 percent as Apple shares hit a new all-time high.The Dow Jones industrial average managed slight gains, with Apple and Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains.

    Equities have performed strongly recently as most companies reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

    According to data from FactSet, 75 percent of the S&P 500 components that had reported as of Friday had topped bottom-line expectations, while 66 percent had beaten sales estimates. Eighty-three percent of S&P 500 companies had reported as of Friday.

    Companies set to report Tuesday include Priceline, News Corp. and Disney.

    "The forward multiple for the S&P 500 currently computes to 17.65x. Extrapolating this metric to its cyclical peak of 18.06x yields an intermediate term target of 2455," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients. "Nothing on the macro calendar has the ability to threaten the rally while a successful Q1 reporting season has reached its tag ends."

    Strong corporate results have helped propel stock prices as well as investor confidence.

    On Tuesday, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded below 10, near levels not seen since December 2006.

    "I've been very surprised that the Vix is this low because, from a macro and geopolitical perspective, it probably could be double," said Eric Weigel, managing partner at Global Focus Capital.

    The Vix has fallen more than 10 percent in the past month and dropped 25 percent on April 24, the day after the first round of the French presidential election. The contest concluded on Sunday with Emmanuel Macron easily defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

    The market's reaction to Macron's second-round victory was muted, however, with the major U.S. indexes barely closing higher on Monday.

    "With the French election, I think it's not so much about Macron winning, but rather Le Pen losing," said Ernie Cecilia, CIO at Bryn Mawr Trust. A Le Pen victory would have raised questions about France's future in the European Union and the euro zone.

    In economic news, the NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) survey showed small-business confidence slipped in April.

    Wholesale inventories for March rose 0.2 percent; economists polled by Reuters expected a decline of 0.1 percent. The JOLTs (job openings and labor turnover survey) showed job openings totaled 5.7 million in March.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Disney, Priceline, News Corp, Discovery Communications, Hostess Brands, Blue Buffalo

    9:00 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    10:00 a.m. JOLTs

    4:15 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Toyota Motors, Mylan Labs, we, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Pershing Square, Snap, Whole Foods, Sunrun, Time Inc, SodaStream, Royal Ahold, Vulcan Materials, Ambac, 21st Century Fox, Sotheby's

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    1:30 p.m. Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    Thursday

    Earnings: Nordstrom, , Teva Pharma, Macy's, Kohl's, Nissan, Telefonica, CyberArk Software, Schneider National, BT Group, ING, Invitation Homes

    6:25 a.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

    830 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    Friday

    Earnings: Allianz, ArcelorMittal, JCPenney, Acushnet

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    9:00 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

    12:30 p.m. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker

