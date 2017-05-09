Yelp plunges more than 25% after outlook falls way short of estimates

Unfortunately, the lower-than-expected revenue is expected to drag on, the company said, forecasting second-quarter revenues of $202 million to $206 million, and full-year revenues of $850 million to $865 million.

That's well below the second quarter estimate of $215 million, and the full-year revenue of $889 million expected by Thomson Reuters consensus. Shares fell more than 25 percent after hours.

"While we are lowering our revenue .... outlook for the year, sales productivity has rebounded, transactions revenue has accelerated and we've seen promising results from our newly expanded retention efforts, giving us confidence in our ability to grow and scale in 2017 and beyond," Yelp's chief financial officer, Lanny Baker, said in a statement.

Rival TripAdvisor also reported quarterly earnings after the bell. While TripAdvisor's results fell slightly short of estimates, shares rose about 7 percent after hours.