Stocks in Asia set to open higher following mixed close stateside; RBNZ stands pat

Comey was dismissed by U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday reportedly to increase public trust. The search for Comey's replacement is underway.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced Thursday morning it stoodpat on interest rates. The central bank's comments on policy were regarded as dovish by the market. The New Zealand dollar traded lower against the dollar at $0.6832, compared to the $0.69 handle seen just ahead of the news.

Nikkei futures in Chicago traded 0.28 percent higher at 19,955 while Osaka futures were up 0.2 percent compared to the benchmark close of 19,900.09 yesterday.

Australian SPI futures edged up by 0.13 percent to trade at 5,883 against the ASX 200's close of 5,875.439 in the previous session.

Markets in Indonesia are closed for a public holiday.