Stocks in Asia set to open higher following mixed close stateside; RBNZ stands pat

Futures indicated a higher open in Asian markets on Thursday, following a mixed close stateside as investors noted a that Snap posted a $2.2 billion loss on sharp costs to pay for its initial public offering, and monitored the potential fallout on President Donald Trump's economic policies after FBI Director James Comey was fired.
Comey was dismissed by U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday reportedly to increase public trust. The search for Comey's replacement is underway.
In economic news, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced Thursday morning it stoodpat on interest rates. The central bank's comments on policy were regarded as dovish by the market. The New Zealand dollar traded lower against the dollar at $0.6832, compared to the $0.69 handle seen just ahead of the news.
Nikkei futures in Chicago traded 0.28 percent higher at 19,955 while Osaka futures were up 0.2 percent compared to the benchmark close of 19,900.09 yesterday.
Australian SPI futures edged up by 0.13 percent to trade at 5,883 against the ASX 200's close of 5,875.439 in the previous session.
Markets in Indonesia are closed for a public holiday.
Stateside, U.S. equities closed mixed after shrugging off the dismissal of Comey. The Dow Jones industrial average declined 0.16 percent or 32.67 points to trade at 20,943.11. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched record closes, with the S&P 500 adding 0.11 percent or 2.71 points to close at 2,399.63 and the Nasdaq up 0.14 percent to finish at 6,129.14.
Shares of the social media company Snap tumbled almost 24 percent after hours on news that the company had missed earnings and growth projections.
In Asia, shares of Toyota and SoftBank are expected to move. Japanese automaker Toyota forecast yesterday that profits for this year would fall by 20 percent due to increased marketing costs.
Meanwhile, telecommunications giant SoftBank said annual profits increased by 13 percent on year but that it had incurred $2.2 billion in derivative losses.
The dollar gained against a basket of rivals, with the dollar index strengthening for the fourth straight session to trade at 99.63. The dollar/yen edged higher, with the greenback fetching 114.28, compared to levels around 112 seen last week.
In energy news, oil prices bounced after U.S. inventories recorded their largest one-week drop this year. U.S. West Texas International crude was up by $1.45 to settle at $47.33 a barrel while while Brent crude gained 3 percent to settle at $50.22.