Here's a look at possible Trump picks to replace Comey as FBI director

President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of James Comey over alleged mishandling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails has sparked speculation over his likely successor as FBI director.

The White House has said its search will begin immediately, though it did not release a time frame for filling the position.

Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will serve as acting director.

This is just the second time the head of the FBI has been fired. In 1993, FBI deputy director Floyd Clarke filled the position for 44 days after then-President Bill Clinton fired William Sessions in 1993 amid allegations of misuse of government funds.

So who might now be appointed as one of the America's top law enforcers?