Eli Lilly raised prices on 9 drugs last week

Indianapolis drug giant Eli Lilly raised list prices of nine of its medicines last week between 6 and 10 percent, according to data obtained by CNBC.

The increases, taken on May 2, were for drugs including the blood thinner Effient (9.9 percent), the psoriasis drug Taltz (6.9 percent) and the insulins Humalog and Humulin (7.8 percent).

The increases fit a pattern at Lilly and many other drugmakers of single-digit percentage hikes once or twice a year, despite political pressure and intense scrutiny of the practices. Lilly has come under fire for the price of its insulin drugs in particular, leading Senator Bernie Sanders to call for a federal investigation into collusion. Lilly and other insulin makers have denied any such activity.

Lilly confirmed the price increases in an emailed statement to CNBC, and noted the list prices "do not reflect the significant discounts and rebates that we provide to ensure patients have adequate access to our medicines."

"The net price increase that Lilly recognizes is significantly less," spokesman Mark Taylor wrote. "In fact, in 2016, the average discount to list price on our U.S. portfolio rose to 50 percent and net prices rose just 2.4 percent in the U.S."

Rebates on list prices of medicines are negotiated by pharmacy benefits managers. Drugmakers argue few patients are exposed to the list prices of medicines because of these discounts and rebates.