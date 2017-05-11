Chinese conglomerates have been buying stakes in U.S. companies and real estate for several years. But that still didn't mute the shock in March when word spread that the country's HNA Group was in talks to buy a controlling stake in the publisher of Forbes magazine.

In fact, HNA was one of two Chinese companies reportedly mulling a bid. But the idea of a company from a communist country owning a U.S. news organization caught many people off guard.

Chinese companies, though, own part or all of a number of companies that impact American lives on a daily basis, and many people aren't aware of it. Whether you're going to the movies, washing your clothes or preparing dinner, there's a good chance some of the money you spent to do so eventually found its way to China.

Here's a look at some of the bigger business names which are owned by Chinese companies.