3 reasons mentorship leads to winning for all involved

People often ask me about the importance of mentorship — do they need a mentor? Why? How valuable is it to their career growth? On the flip side, potential mentors often have a desire to pay it forward, but want to get more out of mentoring relationships. Similarly, organizations will debate the importance of supporting informal and formal mentoring programs.

Having been on both sides of multiple mentoring relationships over the course of my career, I am a big proponent of mentorship. In an ode to one of my favorite hip-hop artists DJ Khaled, mentorship in my mind leads to this: "All we do is win, win, win!" Good for the mentee, good for the mentor and good for the entire organization.

The formal dictionary definition of a mentor is an experienced and trusted advisor. I define it as someone you can tell "the good, the bad and the ugly" to and who expects you to do the same for them in return.

The pay off? A triple win for everyone involved when mentees and mentors are able to form a relationship based on trust and honest dialogue.