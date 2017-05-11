After-hours buzz: JWN, TTD, CYBR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Trade Desk shares skyrocketed more than 16 percent during after-hours following an earnings beat, reporting that its earnings doubled in the first quarter. The company reported earnings of 11 cents a share on revenue of $53.4 million while analysts expected a revenue of $43.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Nordstrom fell more than 5 percent during extended trade following disappointing same-store sales figures. Even though the retailer reported an earnings and revenue beat, the high-end department store reported that same-store sales slipped 0.8%, compared to analysts' expectations for slipping 0.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Cyberark software slid more than 6 percent during after hours after posting a weak earnings forecast. The company posted an earnings guidance of 23 cents a share to 25 cents a share on revenue of $61 million to $62 million, while analyst estimated earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $62.5 million, according to Factset estimates.

CA shares surged 5 percent during extended trade after an earnings beat for its fourth quarter. The software company reported earnings of 54 cents a share on revenue of $1.01 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of 49 cents a share on revenue of $996 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.