Buyout firms sitting on record cash are ready to make some deals this year before it's too late

Private equity has been largely outbid or left out completely of dealmaking so far this year, despite the fact that it is sitting on a record amount of cash.



So now buyout firms are raising even more money to try and snag some big deals before a possible change in tax law makes their corporate competitors even more flush with strategic M&A funds.

The rush to raise investment dough comes amid a tough start to this year. In the first quarter, private equity firms accounted for just 16.9 percent of North American deal value, down from 20.4 percent in the first quarter of 2016, according to a PitchBook report on the first quarter.

Private equity firms did not close any transactions valued at more than $2.5 billion in the first three months of this year, while strategic acquirers closed eight deals of that size or more, the report showed.

"Similar to what we saw last year, we believe private equity acquisitions are being crowded out by strategic acquisitions," said Pitchbook analyst Dylan Cox.

One high-profile case last year was Verizon's deal to buy Yahoo, reportedly beating out private equity bidders.

Private equity firms, which include Blackstone and KKR, have typically used investors' capital to buy a variety of companies, grow those businesses and then sell them for a profit. Now analysts say the financial firms are trying to build an edge to complete deals before time runs out.

"Private equity can't compete against corporations," especially since they often lack a business case to win deals, Stephen Weiss, founder and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, told CNBC. "They've got to put money to work before money gets repatriated and interest rates go up."

In the last few days, private equity firms have made some strides. On Tuesday, telephone conference company West said it agreed to be acquired by Apollo Global Management in a deal valued at more than $5 billion. Then The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, said Wednesday that power generator Calpine "has attracted interest from a number of private equity firms."

The corporate bidding wars have ramped up at the same time. Late Wednesday, the Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Verizon almost doubled an AT&T offer for Straight Path Communications with an agreement to buy the holder of wireless licenses for more than $3 billion.

But the buyout firms aren't bowing out yet.

"A lot of the investors I talk to are getting capital calls from multiple private equity funds. New funds are being launched every day," Weiss said. "You've got this explosion of assets under management."

A capital call is a request for a portion of a limited partner's committed funds to pay for an investment.