China is stepping up its game in emerging Asia as US pulls back

As the U.S. pulls back from globalization, China is stepping into the breach with programs including the One Belt One Road (OBOR) infrastructure initiative, experts said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Asean meeting this week.

Cambodia, for one, made it clear China's investment was welcome.

"Other countries have a lot of ideas, but no money. But for China, when it comes with an idea, it also comes with the money. That is the hope of all countries around," Hun Sen, prime minister of Cambodia, said at the WEF Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) this week in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh.