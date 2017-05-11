    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: If you're playing the cloud, this stock is the one to own

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Nutanix Inc.: "OK, they develop cloud platforms. Now, I know it's not really that analogous, but if I'm going to be in that general vicinity, Salesforce. Salesforce.com. That's the one to be in.

    Paccar Inc.: "You know, somebody downgraded it the other day. I have to admit, I do like Cummins more than Paccar, but I think Paccar's fine. I would not get rid of the stock."

    ConocoPhillips: "I'm not going to get rid of it here. I saw a downgrade of that, too. I mean, I've got to tell you, I think that stock is stuck in the middle of a range, but I don't want to do that trade again. Just own it."

    Adobe Systems Inc.: "Well, man, that's a big position for my charitable trust. You can follow along at ActionAlertsPlus.com. The club knows that's one of my faves."

    Annaly Capital Management Inc.: "I know the people at Annaly, and people tell me I should be not worried at all about their portfolio. It's been a winner. I don't know what's in the portfolio, but it is one of the better well-runs of that kind of a company that does bonds. Basically, it just plays the curve."

    NeoPhotonics Corp.: "Look, we've seen Oclero go in and out, we saw Acacia go in and out. I mean, it's entirely possible [they can thrive in the 5G market space], but this space is too hard for me. I think it's too risky a space."

    DryShips Inc.: "We do not recommend those stocks on this show. They are too volatile and they're just trades and I don't like them."

    Viavi Solutions Inc.: "It's network-servicing-enabled. If you want to do that, I'd maybe look at analytics and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, H-P-E. I think that's one that my charitable trust owns, much less volatile, and I think it's a good situation. And it hit a 52-week high today."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ADBE
    ---
    COP
    ---
    PCAR
    ---
    NTNX
    ---
    NLY
    ---

    Cramer's New Book