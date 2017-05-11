Deputy AG Rosenstein reportedly threatened to quit over depiction of his role in Comey dismissal

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened to quit over the depiction of his role in President Donald Trump's firing of James Comey, The Washington Post reported late Wednesday, citing a person close to the White House.

Trump said Comey was terminated because of his handling of the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. The White House has insisted that Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions initiated the conversation about Comey and that the president simply accepted their recommendation for his removal.

But the Post reported that Rosenstein made his resignation threat after White House press officials repeated that narrative, painting him as the key influence that led to Comey's dismissal.