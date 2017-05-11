3 ways Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger can convince anyone to listen to them

When Warren Buffett speaks, people listen.

The second-richest man in the world is worth $73 billion and holds tremendous influence over his employees and admirers. The same goes for Buffett's longtime business partner, Charlie Munger. A whopping 30,000 people recently attended the Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting to listen to the two men speak.

But the key to the pair's success isn't just their business acumen. As noted by Yahoo Finance's Julia La Roche, both Buffett and Munger employ the technique of "pre-suasion," which primes recipients to be susceptible to a message before they've even heard it.

This concept is outlined in Dr. Robert Cialdini's book, "Pre-Suasian: A Revolutionary Way to Influence and Persuade."