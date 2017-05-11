Kohl's profit grows helped by traffic gains and tight inventories, sales still shrinking

Kohl's efforts to drive more shoppers back into its stores and keep inventory levels low are finally showing up in the retailer's bottom line, pushing it past Wall Street estimates.

However, same-store sales continued to decline, shrinking for five straight quarters.

On Thursday, the department store operator posted a 14 percent jump in adjusted quarterly profit for the first quarter, fueled by higher traffic in stores during March and April.

Kohl's total net income rose to $66 million, or 39 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 29, from $17 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales fell 3.2 percent to $3.84 billion.

The Street was expecting the retailer to post earnings of 29 cents a share on sales of $3.90 billion, according to Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus estimates.

Shares of the stock fell 2.8 percent in premarket hours Thursday.

The retailer's same-store sales fell 2.7 percent for the quarter, compared to a larger decline in comparable sales of 3.9 percent during the same period a year ago. However, analysts were anticipating an even narrower decline of 1.2 percent, according to FactSet.

"Continued strong inventory management led to a major improvement in gross margin, and our teams managed expenses exceptionally well," CEO Kevin Mansell said in a statement. "We are encouraged by the significant improvement in sales and traffic for the March and April period, after a weak February start to the first quarter."

Kohl's managed to grow its gross margin for the quarter by 83 basis points to 36.4 percent, compared to 35.5 percent during the same period one year ago.

Merchandise inventories also improved, falling 2.3 percent for the period.

"Kohl's entered the spring period in a much better inventory position that it has for some time," GlobalData Retail analyst Hakon Helgesen said in a statement. "There was far less surplus fall and winter stock, which helped the margin rate as less discounting was required to shift old merchandise."

"The better bottom line performance is mostly a function of more careful inventory management and a focus on cost reduction," Helgesen wrote.

As many businesses are seen shuttering stores across the U.S., Mansell has said he is looking for opportunities to trade in Kohl's big-box locations for smaller shops.

This after the company closed 19 of its stores last year, which ate into Kohl's sales and weighed on its e-commerce results. Kohl's ended the first quarter with 1,154 stores, compared to 1,167 locations a year ago.

CEO Mansell's strategy is already playing out in Boston, for example, where Kohl's recently took a few stores that measured between 85,000 and 100,000 square feet, shrinking them down closer to 70,000 square feet and using the excess space to bring in another tenant.

As of Wednesday's close, shares of Kohl's are up about 4 percent over the past 12 months but are down nearly 18.5 percent for the year-to-date period, as many retail stocks have struggled early on in 2017.