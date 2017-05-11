In 2013, researchers from Oxford University predicted that robots will replace human workers in up to 47 percent of U.S. jobs over the next 20 years. But a new study shows that if you have a relatively high IQ and had an interest in arts and sciences during school, your job might be safer than most.

The study, which was conducted by researchers at the University of Houston and published in the European Journal of Personality, examined American Institutes of Research data from 346,660 people over a period of 50 years. Researchers analyzed factors such as the subjects' vocational interests and personality traits during adolescence, as well as their IQ and socioeconomic status.

"We found that regardless of social background, people with higher levels of intelligence, higher levels of maturity and extraversion, higher interests in arts and sciences … tended to select (or be selected) into less computerizable jobs 11 and 50 years later," the researchers wrote, per Science Daily.