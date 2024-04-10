'Quiet quitting' can help you get more done, productivity expert and author says—here's how

Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, young workers were embracing "quiet quitting," or the act of doing your work, but not going above and beyond. The move was seen as a rejection of hustle culture and shift in priorities from previous generations. Unlike millennials, Gen Z didn't want to "lean in."

Companies, of course, weren't pleased. An employee clocking in and out without attempting to do more than their job description didn't sit well with seasoned CEOs who expected young workers to be thirsty for opportunities.

The idea of quiet quitting isn't all-together unhelpful, though, Cal Newport, author of "Slow Productivity: The Lost Art of Accomplishment Without Burnout" told Dan Harris on a recent episode of the podcast "Ten Percent Happier." You just have to use it in a "stealth" way.

"Quiet quitting seasonally — that you might get away with," Newport says. "People might not notice in July you weren't really locked in because in August you're back into it again."