The world's most powerful economic officials will gather in Italy this week to discuss matters of international taxation, the safety of the financial system and funding the fight against terrorism. But the thorniest topic of all isn't on the agenda: trade.
America's protectionist turn under President Donald Trump has strained relationships with the countries that make up the Group of Seven, long considered staunch economic allies. Negotiations have grown so delicate that G-7 finance ministers and central bankers will not officially touch the topic during their meeting in the southern Italian port town of Bari. Formal talks will instead be handled by Trump and his counterparts in the G-7 when they convene later this month in Sicily.
"I do think it's a red flag," said Heidi Crebo-Rediker, former chief economist at the State Department and currently the head of International Capital Strategies and a fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. "Kicking it up to the leaders level is something that one traditionally does when there is a contentious issue."