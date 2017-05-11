    ×

    Treasurys higher ahead of data, auction

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday morning as investors looked to data and the auction of $15 billion in 30-year bonds.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 2.3997 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0367 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    On the data front, initial jobless claims and PPI are both due a 8:30 a.m. ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.84 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 1.23 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.93 a barrel, up 1.27 percent.

