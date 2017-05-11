Trump agenda can go 'full steam ahead" after Comey situation gets under control: Dan Quayle

There are still a lot of questions about what happened with FBI Director James Comey's firing, but the controversy shouldn't derail President Donald Trump's agenda, former Vice President Dan Quayle told CNBC on Thursday.

Quayle spoke soon after Trump told NBC News he was going to fire the "showboat" FBI director "regardless" of what the Justice Department recommended, directly contradicting what the White House said Wednesday.

"He can go full steam ahead with his agenda, but he's got to right the ship," Quayle said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"They've got to get this under control, find out what the facts are and get them all out as soon as possible."

He also thinks the administration should put forward a new FBI director quickly, which will "change the story to some extent."