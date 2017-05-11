Trump says health-care bill could save $900 billion, hints at releasing tax returns

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the embattled Republican health-care plan could save up to $900 billion in tax reductions if the bill were to pass through Congress, according to an interview with The Economist.

Trump argued the U.S. would make "tremendous savings" in tax reductions should Congress approve one of his top campaign pledges, and a multi-year Republican pursuit, to dismantle former President Barack Obama's signature health-care law.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sat alongside Trump in the White House interview, confirmed the president's claim that the U.S. would stand to benefit between "$400 billion to $900 billion" with the proposed health-care plan.

When asked whether he would be prepared to release his tax returns in order to garner enough support from Democrats to achieve his ideal tax plan, Trump told The Economist, "I don't know. That's a very interesting question … at some point I'll release them. Maybe I'll release them after I'm finished because I'm very proud of them actually. I did a good job."

The U.S. president clarified later in the Economist interview and reversed himself, saying that he would, in fact, never release his tax returns as part of a potential agreement with Democrats as it would be "unfair" and "disrespectful" to agree to such a deal.

