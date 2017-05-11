Uber is a transportation service and could need new licenses in Europe, top court advisor says

Uber suffered a setback Thursday with an advisor to Europe's top court stating that the ride-hailing app is providing transportation services, and not merely connecting drivers to passengers via technology which the U.S. firm which has previously argued.

"The Uber electronic platform, whilst innovative, falls within the field of transport: Uber can thus be required to obtain the necessary licences and authorizations under national law," the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said in a statement.

It is a non-binding opinion but the judges in the court tend to follow the advisory.