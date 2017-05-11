US judge rejects Uber bid to move Waymo trade secret dispute to arbitration

A contentious lawsuit between Alphabet and Uber saw a U.S. judge reject Uber's bid to send its high-profile trade secret dispute with Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit to a private legal forum, a setback for the ride services company.

Uber had argued that an arbitrator, not a jury, should decide the merits of Waymo's February lawsuit alleging that a key engineer had stolen trade secrets from Waymo and brought them to Uber. The judge, William Alsup, also partially granted an injunction against Uber in a sealed opinion because it contains confidential information, according to the court docket.

Waymo put out a statement on the ruling almost immediately after the ruling on the motion.

"This was a desperate bid by Uber to avoid the court's jurisdiction," according to an emailed statement from spokesman Johnny Luu. "We welcome the court's decision today, and we look forward to holding Uber responsible in court for its misconduct."

Alphabet's self-driving car unit, Waymo , has sued Uber, claiming that the ride-hailing start-up is using key parts of Waymo's self-driving technology. The fight centers around an engineer named Anthony Levandowski, who was deeply involved in Google's self-driving car initiative before leaving to found a start-up, Otto, which went on to be acquired by Uber.

Waymo's lawyers have asserted that Levandowski stole documents from Alphabet, and that Levandowski was already negotiating with Uber before he left Alphabet.

Levandowski has tried to stay out of the fray, looking to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights. He also said he would recuse himself from work related to the disputed technology. But an Uber engineer recently testified that Levandowski communicates with the new self-driving boss on a day-to-day basis.

The case comes at a time when the self-driving car business is fiercely competitive — and any setback could impact companies' abilities to test their cars on the road and beat rivals to market. Uber has called the case a "baseless attempt to slow down a competitor."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

What are technology stocks doing? Track the sector here.