Unilever CEO: It's better if Buffett 'leaves us with what we know how to do well'   

After Kraft Heinz's failed attempt to acquire Unilever and Warren Buffett's defense of the offer, Unilever CEO Paul Polman offered a response to the legendary investor's moves.
"In the end, our strategy ... in investing is Warren's strategy. And my returns have been higher in the last eight years than Warren's returns. So I think it's better if he leaves us with what we know how to do well," Polman told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday.
Polman said Unilever denied the offer because of the difference in the companies' models. Unilever's tells a growth story, but the CEO said he was not as convinced by Kraft Heinz's.
"We've only accelerated that in the last eight years, so there is nothing wrong. Double the market growth, enormous returns," he said. "And here, you see two conflicting models: us, a long term compounding growth model, and someone here that really hasn't proven that they can grow."
