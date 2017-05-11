Unilever CEO: It's better if Buffett 'leaves us with what we know how to do well' 51 Mins Ago | 09:23

Merger drama aside, Unilever is performing on its own. Polman said that since it was founded in the 19th century, the company has always focused entirely on its consumers and stakeholders, a strategy he said was to the benefit of its shareholders.

"I come from a part of the Netherlands where we keep our heads down and deliver, and delivered we have done. Our top line growth over the last eight years has been 5 percent a year on average in a market that's only growing half. Our shareholder return has been over 200 percent," Polman said.

And Unilever has been aggressively chasing the millennial market. The CEO stressed having a portfolio that is "future-fit," filled with brands that younger generations use and enjoy.

"What you see is consumer-direct [trends], so we bought Dollar Shave Club. Millennials are Ben & Jerry consumers, Seven Generation consumers. We just bought a very cool brand, Sir Kensington, which is in condiments," the CEO said.

And in a changing market, Polman said he was happy to have children who keep him and his company up to speed.

"The market is changing very fast, Jim, and consumers are changing very fast," he told Cramer. "And you have two millennial kids and they are totally different from what we were, and normally, the saying would go, 'Wait until they start working and pay tax and they turn out like us.' It's not the case anymore and you know it."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com